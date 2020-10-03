$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.92 million. Centogene reported sales of $12.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $73.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.36 million to $75.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.31 million, with estimates ranging from $66.66 million to $73.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,847. Centogene has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

