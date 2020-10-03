$43.42 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to post sales of $43.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.10 million and the highest is $43.70 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $177.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $173.78 million, with estimates ranging from $169.14 million to $180.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CFB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 84,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,087. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 915.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,660.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 176,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares in the last quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

