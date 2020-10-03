$46.40 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report sales of $46.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $48.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $65.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $159.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.90 million to $160.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.05 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $321.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. ValuEngine cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 79,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $830.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

