$51.27 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to announce sales of $51.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $46.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $205.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $209.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.68 million, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $218.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

