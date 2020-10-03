$51.27 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will announce $51.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.80 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $46.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $205.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $209.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210.68 million, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $218.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $13,106,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 229.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 643,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 318,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 728.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 280,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 244,191 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.24. 114,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

