$52.56 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report $52.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.30 million and the lowest is $48.81 million. Broadwind Energy reported sales of $46.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will report full year sales of $198.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $199.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $207.19 million, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $211.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadwind Energy.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

