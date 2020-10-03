$58.47 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report sales of $58.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.94 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $141.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $316.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $332.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 69.27% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The company had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $205.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 117,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $1,040,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $100,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

