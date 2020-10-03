$6.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.57 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $26.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.25 billion to $26.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.94 billion to $27.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

