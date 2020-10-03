$60.00 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post $60.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $60.50 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $55.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $239.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $240.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $232.36 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $234.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 128,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

