$67.96 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will report $67.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.39 million to $69.04 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $69.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $278.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.52 million to $280.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $297.78 million, with estimates ranging from $284.16 million to $309.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.76. 781,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,739. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.