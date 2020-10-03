$79.05 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce $79.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.42 million and the highest is $83.69 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $48.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $305.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.36 million to $310.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.46 million, with estimates ranging from $305.86 million to $335.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,435.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $976,689.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,139.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 711,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,243 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,452 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 560,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,093. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

