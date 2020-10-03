$905.46 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce sales of $905.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.41 million to $912.35 million. Genpact reported sales of $888.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

G stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 915,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,868. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Genpact by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Genpact by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Genpact by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

