$905.46 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $905.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $912.35 million. Genpact reported sales of $888.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 915,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

