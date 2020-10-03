Aave (LEND) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $706.66 million and approximately $110.71 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00005154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Alterdice and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.05308697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Gate.io, Alterdice, HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC, Kyber Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

