Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 909,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

ADNT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,068. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

