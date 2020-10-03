Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.36

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $936.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00977786 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 89.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars.

