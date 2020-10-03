Aeryus (AER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $441,706.48

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 283.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Aeryus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeryus has a market cap of $441,706.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeryus has traded up 265% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00081861 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001092 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000382 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021307 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008395 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Aeryus

AER is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

