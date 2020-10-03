AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 14,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $18.54. 6,500,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AES has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 373,225 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of AES by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 185,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,532,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

