Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00593197 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00081724 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00050631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000763 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

