Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will report sales of $389.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.72 million and the lowest is $382.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $365.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,106 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,723 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,589,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37,233.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. 772,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

