American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) and Ambac Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Overseas Group and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group -27.53% 10.17% 1.14%

79.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Overseas Group and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Overseas Group and Ambac Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Overseas Group $15.01 million 0.93 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $510.66 million 1.22 $267.40 million N/A N/A

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Overseas Group.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats American Overseas Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Overseas Group

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

