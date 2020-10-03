Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $51.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.90 million and the highest is $53.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $205.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $213.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $195.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,834 shares of company stock valued at $51,479 in the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. 40,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.