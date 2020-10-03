Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.18. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Hexcel by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 254.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 64.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

