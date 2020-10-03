Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $65.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $236.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $211.75 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $227.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million.

HONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $485.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

