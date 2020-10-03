Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,454,000 after buying an additional 123,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

