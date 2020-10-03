Analysts Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

SAIL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,235,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.03 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,636,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,940 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

