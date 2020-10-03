Analysts Set Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Price Target at GBX 78.71

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of CPI stock traded up GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 29.41 ($0.38). 5,841,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,556,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $490.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.97. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

