Analysts Set Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Price Target at €107.50

Shares of Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €107.50 ($126.47).

Several research firms recently commented on HOT. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of HOT traded up €8.35 ($9.82) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €72.35 ($85.12). 494,309 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.69. Hochtief has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

