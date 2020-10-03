Analysts Set Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Price Target at €41.68

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.22 ($49.67).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLX shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Talanx stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, reaching €27.82 ($32.73). 161,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a 52-week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.45.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

