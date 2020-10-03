Analysts Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Price Target at €39.57

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.26 ($46.19).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTDI shares. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of UTDI stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €32.31 ($38.01). 238,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. United Internet has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

