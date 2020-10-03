Analyzing Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) & Autolus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AUTL)

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Osiris Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 146.47%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics -10,518.19% -48.60% -41.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 171.42 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -3.85

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

