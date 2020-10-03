Apex Price Up 34% Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $26,345.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

