Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

