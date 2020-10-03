Arcblock Price Hits $0.0914 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and BitMart. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00267765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01516452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00168004 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Bibox, IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, Bithumb, Huobi, CoinBene, DDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

