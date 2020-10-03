ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.14 ($16.64).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

