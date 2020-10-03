Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $39,038.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000818 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

