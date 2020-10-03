Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.90. 1,636,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,667. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after buying an additional 440,590 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 302,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

