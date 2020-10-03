Atomic Wallet Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $212,547.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00006676 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $212,547.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00265303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01519692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00170894 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

