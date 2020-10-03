Augur (REP) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Augur has a total market cap of $152.61 million and $8.32 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for about $13.87 or 0.00131399 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, GOPAX, Bitbns and Gate.io. During the last week, Augur has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00268144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.01524756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00167153 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, AirSwap, Crex24, Bithumb, Binance, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitsane, Cobinhood, BitBay, Zebpay, GOPAX, IDEX, Poloniex, DragonEX, Kraken, ABCC, Upbit, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Koinex, Liqui, Gatecoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.