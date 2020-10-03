Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,380,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 19,710,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 4,965,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,740. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

