Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. 26,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

