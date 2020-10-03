Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. 26,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

