Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Down 12.1% in September

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AGR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.38. 629,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,721. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.