Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,443,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,432. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Avantor by 73.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,876,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $12,422,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

