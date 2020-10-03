Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 35,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BKR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 5,973,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

