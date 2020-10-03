BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $577,351.21 and $693.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001461 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00075396 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,846,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

