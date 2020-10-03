Beer Money (BEER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $263,876.29

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 57.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $263,876.29 and $48,331.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.05308697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.