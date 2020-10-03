BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $360,182.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.05308697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,270,384 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

