BitCoin One (BTCONE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. BitCoin One has a total market cap of $862.83 and $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00268040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.01521557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00169653 BTC.

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io . BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

