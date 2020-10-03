Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,568.91 or 1.00099354 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00620608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.01144717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00109498 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

